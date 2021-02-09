https://www.theblaze.com/news/another-senseless-attack-on-elderly-man-91-years-old-on-bay-area-street-caught-on-surveillance-video

On the heels of a

sickening attack caught on video against an 84-year-old man in San Francisco that resulted in his death earlier this month, a similar assault against an unsuspecting elderly man was caught on video in Oakland’s Chinatown, KGO-TV reported.

What are the details?

The 91-year-old victim was shoved from behind to the sidewalk outside the Asian Resource Center, the station said:

But the perp wasn’t done.

“The suspect then approached a 60-year-old man and 55-year-old woman from behind that were also walking in the 800 block of Harrison Street,” Oakland police said in a press release regarding the Jan. 31 attack, KGO reported. “The suspect pushed both victims to the ground, resulting in the woman losing consciousness. The man also suffered injury. Both victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.”

The 91-year-old victim suffered cuts, scrapes, and a bruised thumb, KRON-TV reported.

Suspect arrested

“We are filing charges against a suspect identified as Yahya Muslim,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Monday, according to a KGO-TV follow-up story. “We have charged him with three counts of assault that involve three separate victims.”

Yahya Muslim Image source: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

Muslim was booked Feb. 1 on an unrelated criminal case and jailed, the station said, adding that he’s also facing charges of inflicting great bodily injury and committing a crime against an elderly person. O’Malley said Muslim has two prior felony assault convictions, KGO noted.

An investigator from the DA’s office is looking into the case, KRON said, adding that it’s possible hate crime charges could come at a later date.

What happened in the San Francisco attack?

There is concern about an epidemic of unprovoked attacks against the Bay Area’s Asian population, particularly against the elderly.

Another violent attack took place Jan. 28 in San Francisco, as video captured the moment a man sprinted across a street toward an 84-year-old man walking across a driveway, slammed his body into the elderly victim, and knocked him flat on his back.

The victim — identified by family members as Vicha Ratanapakdee, a native of Thailand, KTVU-TV reported — was hit so hard he flew from the middle of the driveway and slid backward until the top of his head appeared to touch a garage door.

Ratanapakdee died Jan. 30, the station said.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attack.

Asian actors step up

Two Asian American actors put up reward money for information leading to the arrest of the Oakland suspect, KGO reported.

“Racist rhetoric from the pandemic have targeted us as being the reason for coronavirus. And so Asians across the board have been targeted, being pushed, attacked, spat on,” Daniel Wu said, according to the station. “Outside of San Francisco, in Los Angeles and in New York, these incidents are happening all over the country.”

Wu and Daniel Dae Kim both offered a $25,000 reward, KGO added.

