https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2021/02/09/aoc-foia-update-uscp-says-they-are-not-federal-agency-n324240
About The Author
Related Posts
Joe Biden Just Named the Pennsylvania Transgender Secretary of Health to be Assistant Secretary for Health and That Is Really Not Good
January 19, 2021
Did Biden Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud? 'I'll Develop Some Disease And Say I Have To Resign'
December 3, 2020
Tucker Carlson Nails Democrats' False Narrative About Capitol Riots
February 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy