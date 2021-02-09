https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-refuses-to-apologize-to-ted-cruz

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) stands by her remarks that Sen. Ted Cruz “almost had [her] murdered” during the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol and refuses to issue an apology, according to the

New York Post.

House Republicans have previously

called for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to force Ocasio-Cortez to retract the remarks.

What are the details?

During a Monday news conference in Queens, Ocasio-Cortez said that she has no plans to apologize to Cruz over the dramatic remarks, which came after Cruz offered his verbal support in her push for an investigation into the trading app Robinhood after it decided to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds were open for trading.

In late January, Robinhood

temporarily suspended trading of certain volatile stocks — including GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings — after online investors pushed to buy up company shares to “squeeze” Wall Street hedge fund managers.

After Robinhood blocked investors from buying GameStop shares, Ocasio-Cortez

tweeted, “This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”

She continued, “Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood. This is a serious matter. Committee investors should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations — especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases.”

Cruz, who apparently agreed with Ocasio-Cortez, retweeted her message and

captioned it, “Fully agree.”

But Ocasio-Cortez was not interested in Cruz’s remarks, and

blasted the Texas Republican for what she said was an instigation of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” she

wrote. “Happy to work w/almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on,’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas. … You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress. In the meantime, you can get off my timeline and stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this.”

Despite Republicans’ calls to censure Ocasio-Cortez, she insisted she would not retract the remarks.

According to the New York Post, the New York lawmaker said, “That’s not the quote, and I will not apologize for what I said.”

