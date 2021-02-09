https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/arizona-senate-fails-hold-maricopa-board-supervisors-contempt-election-fraud-audit/

The Arizona Senate yesterday failed to vote on holding the Maricopa Board of Supervisors in contempt of court-related the Board’s efforts in preventing a valid audit of results in the County.

Last week we reported that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors was likely to hold in contempt for failing to comply with the Arizona Senate’s request to perform an independent forensic audit of the County’s 2020 election results:

But the Arizona Senate decided not to hold the Maricopa officials in contempt yesterday per Arizona Central:

An attempt by Republican state senators to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt failed on Monday as lawmakers seek to conduct their own audit of the presidential election results. Breaking with the GOP caucus and casting the crucial vote against the measure, which could have led to the supervisors’ arrests, Sen. Paul Boyer said he wanted to give the county and Senate more time to work out their ongoing legal dispute over the Legislature’s proposed audit. “Today’s vote merely provides a little bit more time for us to work together charitably and amicably as friends,” Boyer, R-Glendale, told the Senate. Boyer said the Board of Supervisors does not have any policy disagreement with additional audits of the last election and that his vote was not intended as an end of the process. “My vote is about patience,” he said.

One thing is for sure. The good old boys’ networks around the country in politics are killing this country and allowing crimes to go unpunished.

This is very disappointing based on the many actions the Board has taken to prevent a transparent and valid review of their votes knowing there is so much potential for issues in the County’s election results.

