At least five people were wounded at a Minnesota health clinic about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis early on Tuesday, multiple media reports said, citing police radio traffic.

The reported shooting about 11:30 a.m. at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota was followed by a small explosion nearby, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. One suspect was in custody the paper reported.

