This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

A man opened fire in a Minnesota health clinic Tuesday, injuring at least five people before a bomb detonated inside the building, according to recent reports.

Occurring at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, just before 11 a.m. Central Standard Time, police responded and detained the suspect, The Star Tribune reported.

Three of the critically wounded individuals were transported by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital, and the two remaining victims were taken to a hospital in Buffalo, according to emergency medical personnel.

Around thirty minutes after the shooting, a bomb exploded inside the medical center, prompting medical workers to leave the building’s parking lot and reestablish at a safer distance, the outlet reported.

Aerial video of the scene showed multiple shattered windows on the front of the building, according to CNN.

WCCO reported that a representative for the health center confirmed an active shooter was inside the building around 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time.

Molly Robinson, a news producer at Fox9, shared an image of the scene on Twitter.

“Multiple victims reported in incident at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Reports of an active shooter. One witness tells me she also heart multiple bombs go off. Local parents say nearby schools are on lockdown,” Robinson tweeted.

Multiple victims reported in incident at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Reports of an active shooter. One witness tells me she also heard multiple bombs go off. Local parents say nearby schools are on lockdown. 📸 Samantha Sheets pic.twitter.com/JUXnUK0NgA — Molly Robinson (@Molls_Robinson) February 9, 2021

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of St. Paul, Minnesota, also tweeted confirmation of the active shooter.

“[ATF St. Paul] is in route to a healthcare facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, after reports of an active shooter situation,” the agency tweeted. “No further details are available at this time.”

