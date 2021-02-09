https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/auntjemima-pearlmilling-pancakes-syrup/2021/02/09/id/1009359

Aunt Jemima products have a new name — Pearl Milling Company.

The new name announced Tuesday is “rooted in the brand’s historic beginnings and its mission to create moments that matter at the breakfast table,” according to parent company PepsiCo., per TMZ.

After more than 130 years, Aunt Jemima was deemed unacceptable due the stereotyped image of a Black woman with a headscarf in the kitchen.

“While the Aunt Jemima brand was updated over the years in a manner intended to remove racial stereotypes, it has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the dignity, respect and warmth that we stand for today,” Pepsico said.

Following George Floyd’s death, and national outcries for racial equality, Pepsico announced in June the brand name would be changed for its pancake mixes, syrups and other products. The company filed to trademark the new logo on Feb. 1.

The Aunt Jemima character had been based on an 1800s “mammy,” a black servant in a white household. The character’s real-life model was a woman who actually had been born into slavery.

The Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Mo., and created the original pancake mix in the late 1800s, per Pepsico’s press release.

The new logo uses the same color scheme — red, white and yellow — as the previous logo.

Pearl Milling Company products are manufactured by the Quaker Oats Company, which is owned by Pepsico.

Aunt Jemima products will remain available without the character image until June, when Pearl Milling Company-branded pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour, and grits products were expected to go to market.

