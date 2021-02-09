https://www.oann.com/ayatollah-regime-demands-biden-restore-failed-nuclear-deal/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Iran’s Ayatollah regime is continuing to pressure Joe Biden to restore the failed nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Biden must bring the U.S. back in compliance with the failed accord, alleging President Trump’s termination of the deal was illegal. Rouhani also demanded that Biden lift the sanctions imposed by President Trump.

The Iranian economy is continuing to reel under the pressure of an oil embargo and currency devaluation, but restoring the 2015 agreement could save the Ayatollah regime.

Rouhani also reiterated nuclear threats against the U.S.

“The country that has exited the agreement for about three years and has been this cruel to our country, against international regulations and its commitments under Resolution 2231, is obligated today to take the first step,” Rouhani stated. “Not just today. Every hour that it is delaying this, it is ignoring international laws and regulations.”

The Ayatollah regime is now saying Biden owes them reparations for President Trump’s policies, suggesting Biden should repeat the cash payment sent to Iran by Barack Obama in 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

