Joe Biden said in an interview that aired on Sunday that long-term school closures and women leaving the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic are “a national emergency.” While speaking with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell at the White House, Biden also voiced concern about the mental health crisis that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. O’Donnell noted that roughly 20 million schoolchildren have been out of the classroom since for almost a year, and a recent CBS News report showed that nearly 3 million women have dropped out of the labor force since last year. “It is a national emergency,” Biden said of all three issues. “It genuinely is a national emergency.”

It’s a national emergency. But Biden’s got a political emergency which is that the teachers’ unions who steal millions from taxpayers through property taxes and pump it into the coffers of the Democrat Party don’t want to work.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had already said that schools could reopen, only to be quickly shut down by Jen Psaki, who falsely claimed that the CDC boss, “spoke to this in her personal capacity.”

Both Biden and Psaki have promised that Walensky and the CDC will come out with some sort of tough final guidelines that will keep teachers from having to work.

“Our CDC commissioner is going to be coming out with science-based judgment, within I think as early as Wednesday as to lay out what the minimum requirements are,” Biden whined.

Walensky had already been very clear about this. “I want to be very clear about schools, which is: Yes, ACIP has put teachers in the 1b category, the category of essential workers. But I also want to be clear that there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely. So while we are implementing the criteria of the Advisory Committee and of the state and local guidances to get vaccination across these eligible communities, I would also say that safe reopening of schools is not — that vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools.”

But Dr. Psaki and Dr. Biden decided to overrule the science in favor of the political science. Norah O’Donnell doesn’t meaningfully ask Biden about this. Journalism is dead and buried. Democracy died in darkness. And all that’s left are softball questions and a platform to let Biden do the one thing he can still do, besides read a teleprompter, and that’s fake caring about the national emergency that he caused by putting his union bosses ahead of millions of parents.

