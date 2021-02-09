https://mediarightnews.com/jan-psaki-dodges-question-from-kristen-welker-about-democrats-like-maxine-waters-allegedly-inciting-violence/

Jen Psaki, who is President Joe Biden’s current White House Press Secretary and is known for “circling back to questions” refused to condemn the past calls of Democrats to harass and confront Republican officials. Below you can see her once again dodge a simple question. Below is the clip.

ICYMI: @PressSec refuses to condemn past Democrat calls to harass and confront Republican officials. pic.twitter.com/dmVSk5WSlc — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) February 9, 2021

As we previously reported today, Democrats are accusing Former President Trump of calling for and causing an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th, but have failed to recognize the times in which they have allegedly called for violence against President Trump and his supporters.

That hypocrisy was highlighted today by Republican Congressmen Ken Buck (R-CO) in which he tweeted out a video of prominent Democrats like Joe Biden and Maxine Waters (D-CA) calling for disruptions and apparent violence against former President Trump and his supporters. This is as the Democrats accuse Trump of doing the exact same but have failed to present any evidence from his speech that shows he did call for an insurrection.

Maxine Waters (D-CA) even doubled down on her stance saying that Trump should, “Absolutely be charged with Premeditated Murder.” See video below:

When Psaki was asked about the double standard and how U.S. Rep Maxine Waters (D-CA) told a group of supporters to confront Republican officials and harass them she responded by deflecting and said, “Look the president is… Joe Biden is the president. He is not a pundit. He is not going to opine on the back and forth arguments. Nor is he watching what is taking place in the Senate.”

She refused to comment on whether the Trial is constitutional saying, “I don’t think that is for me or us to opine on.”

Donald Trump Jr. commented on the refusal of Psaki to condemn the calls of violence from Democrats in which he mocked their call for unity.

