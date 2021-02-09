https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-administration-to-begin-removing-senate-confirmed-u-s-attorneys

The Biden administration will reportedly start removing U.S. attorneys this week that were confirmed by the Senate during the Trump administration.

“The resignation request is expected to apply to 56 Senate-confirmed US attorneys appointed by Trump,” CNN reported. “Justice officials have scheduled a call with US attorneys around the country to discuss a transition that is expected to take weeks. The Justice official didn’t say when the resignations would take effect.”

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson reportedly asked Delaware US Attorney David Weiss to remain in his role during a call on Monday night. Weiss is overseeing a federal criminal investigation into the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

CNN noted that Wilkinson will also not touch Special Counsel John Durham’s criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, but he is expected to resign from his role as U.S. attorney in Connecticut. In December, Fox News reported that Durham was continuing to expand his criminal investigation, which began before the pandemic.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier tweeted, “US Attorney John Durham, who AG Bill Barr tapped to investigate the origins of the Trump Russia probe, is expanding his team by adding additional prosecutors, and is making, ‘excellent progress,’ according to a federal law enforcement official familiar w/ the situation.”

After the media downplayed explosive reporting before the election about Hunter Biden, he admitted in early December that he was under criminal investigation, but claimed that he had just learned about it.

Federal law enforcement officials paused the investigation into Hunter Biden “in the months before the election” and “now that the election is over, the investigation is entering a new phase,” CNN reported. “Federal prosecutors in Delaware, working with the IRS Criminal Investigation agency and the FBI, are taking overt steps such as issuing subpoenas and seeking interviews, the person with knowledge said.”

As The Daily Wire noted at the time, CNN’s report said that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.” The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden began before William Barr became Attorney General of the United States.

