https://amgreatness.com/2021/02/09/morning-greatness-biden-has-signed-52-executive-orders-so-far/

Good Tuesday morning.

Harris-Biden Administration:

WTF Fundamental Change: 52 Executive Orders and Actions Already Put into Place by Joe Biden

Psaki pressed on Biden admin not deporting illegal immigrants who drive drunk

Dems split as progressives rage over immigration vote

Biden’s CIA Pick, William Burns, Leads A Think Tank With Close Ties To China

Anti-Zionist Left Rallies to Defense of Controversial Biden State Dept Pick

Justice Department drops suit over Melania Trump aide’s tell-all book

DOJ asks Trump-era US attorneys to resign

Corona Cash: Financial Disclosures Reveal Biden Surgeon General Made Millions off Pandemic ‘Consulting’

Congressional Budget Office: $15 Minimum Wage Will Destroy 1.4 Million Jobs

Impeachment theater:

Trump trial will run into Sunday, wrap next week, with 16 hours for each side

Graham advises Senate to ‘pull back’ on impeachment to prevent ‘destruction of the presidency’

Piss off. 3 former GOP senators: Trump should not escape accountability on a technicality

Civil unrest/CRT/BLM:

Totally the same. Congresswoman Jackie Speier Says Capitol Riot Reminded Her Of Being Nearly Killed By Jonestown Cult

DC Security Costs To Total Nearly $1 Billion By March 15, Pentagon Estimates

Judge halts Proud Boy’s release in Capitol breach case

Coronavirus news:

Buttigieg in quarantine after possible Covid exposure

BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine should work against virus variants: Study

Fauci Says Masks Can Come Off When Virus ‘Is Not A Threat At All’

‘How The Hell Am I Going To Drink A Beer’: Ron DeSantis Defends Being Maskless At Super Bowl

House Dems’ COVID-19 aid bill includes $1,400 checks

(Satire, but still…) BIDEN’S VIETNAM: 60K Americans Dead from COVID-19 in First Three Weeks of Presidency

9-Year-Old Girl Dies 3 Days After Contracting COVID-19

Dr. Facebook is in. Facebook Will Remove Posts Connecting COVID-19 Vaccine To Autism

New Yorkers can get $7K for COVID-19 funerals, say Schumer, AOC

Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones drops lawsuit over police raid on her home, at least for now

40 hospitals across Washington state may have

Report: New York Adds over 1,500 Coronavirus Fatalities to Long-Term Care Death Toll

Website Spotlights Whitmer Victims’ Tragic Personal Stories of Michigan Coronavirus Lockdown Orders

Other morsels:

Brindisi concedes after Tenney’s narrow House win certified

Seems like a problem. North Korean hackers stole more than $300 million to pay for nuclear weapons, says confidential UN report

Someone tried to poison a Florida city by hacking into the water treatment system, sheriff says

Study on QAnon shows high volume of conspiracy spread came from small number of YouTube channels

Paul Manafort can’t be tried in NY after Trump’s pardon says state court

Man arrested for ‘offensive’ tweet about UK hero Sir Captain Tom Moore

Washington state’s proposed wealth tax would cost Bezos $2 billion a year: report

Georgia officials open inquiry into Trump efforts to overturn election results

Mo Brooks expresses interest in running for Shelby’s Senate seat

Of course. House Oversight chair demands Parler financing information

New York Times Meltdown Plays Out in Private Facebook Group

Dershowitz made use of Trump access to help secure pardons and clemency for clients

Social Media Platforms Need Community Policing To Eliminate False Content, Misinformation Experts Say

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

