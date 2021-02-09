https://amgreatness.com/2021/02/09/morning-greatness-biden-has-signed-52-executive-orders-so-far/
Harris-Biden Administration:
WTF Fundamental Change: 52 Executive Orders and Actions Already Put into Place by Joe Biden
Psaki pressed on Biden admin not deporting illegal immigrants who drive drunk
Dems split as progressives rage over immigration vote
Biden’s CIA Pick, William Burns, Leads A Think Tank With Close Ties To China
Anti-Zionist Left Rallies to Defense of Controversial Biden State Dept Pick
Justice Department drops suit over Melania Trump aide’s tell-all book
DOJ asks Trump-era US attorneys to resign
Corona Cash: Financial Disclosures Reveal Biden Surgeon General Made Millions off Pandemic ‘Consulting’
Congressional Budget Office: $15 Minimum Wage Will Destroy 1.4 Million Jobs
Impeachment theater:
Trump trial will run into Sunday, wrap next week, with 16 hours for each side
Graham advises Senate to ‘pull back’ on impeachment to prevent ‘destruction of the presidency’
Piss off. 3 former GOP senators: Trump should not escape accountability on a technicality
Civil unrest/CRT/BLM:
Totally the same. Congresswoman Jackie Speier Says Capitol Riot Reminded Her Of Being Nearly Killed By Jonestown Cult
DC Security Costs To Total Nearly $1 Billion By March 15, Pentagon Estimates
Judge halts Proud Boy’s release in Capitol breach case
Coronavirus news:
Buttigieg in quarantine after possible Covid exposure
BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine should work against virus variants: Study
Fauci Says Masks Can Come Off When Virus ‘Is Not A Threat At All’
‘How The Hell Am I Going To Drink A Beer’: Ron DeSantis Defends Being Maskless At Super Bowl
House Dems’ COVID-19 aid bill includes $1,400 checks
(Satire, but still…) BIDEN’S VIETNAM: 60K Americans Dead from COVID-19 in First Three Weeks of Presidency
9-Year-Old Girl Dies 3 Days After Contracting COVID-19
Dr. Facebook is in. Facebook Will Remove Posts Connecting COVID-19 Vaccine To Autism
New Yorkers can get $7K for COVID-19 funerals, say Schumer, AOC
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones drops lawsuit over police raid on her home, at least for now
40 hospitals across Washington state may have
Report: New York Adds over 1,500 Coronavirus Fatalities to Long-Term Care Death Toll
Website Spotlights Whitmer Victims’ Tragic Personal Stories of Michigan Coronavirus Lockdown Orders
Other morsels:
Brindisi concedes after Tenney’s narrow House win certified
Seems like a problem. North Korean hackers stole more than $300 million to pay for nuclear weapons, says confidential UN report
Someone tried to poison a Florida city by hacking into the water treatment system, sheriff says
Study on QAnon shows high volume of conspiracy spread came from small number of YouTube channels
Paul Manafort can’t be tried in NY after Trump’s pardon says state court
Man arrested for ‘offensive’ tweet about UK hero Sir Captain Tom Moore
Washington state’s proposed wealth tax would cost Bezos $2 billion a year: report
Georgia officials open inquiry into Trump efforts to overturn election results
Mo Brooks expresses interest in running for Shelby’s Senate seat
Of course. House Oversight chair demands Parler financing information
New York Times Meltdown Plays Out in Private Facebook Group
Dershowitz made use of Trump access to help secure pardons and clemency for clients
Social Media Platforms Need Community Policing To Eliminate False Content, Misinformation Experts Say
