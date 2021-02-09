https://www.oann.com/biden-says-coronavirus-relief-should-be-limited-to-making-less-than-250000/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-says-coronavirus-relief-should-be-limited-to-making-less-than-250000
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the U.S. economy and the need to pass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid legislation during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
February 10, 2021