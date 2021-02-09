https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/09/biden-white-house-your-daughters-college-prospects-dont-matter-because-trans-rights/

White House press secretary Jen Psaki brushed off concerns about President Joe Biden’s recent executive order mandating that any schools that receive federal funding must function as if biological males who claim to be females are the same and vice versa.

“What message would the White House have for trans girls and cis girls who may end up competing against each other and sparking some lawsuits and some concern among parents? So does the administration have guidance for schools and dealing with disputes arising over trans girls competing against and with cis girls?” a reporter asked at Tuesday’s press briefing, referencing cases in which parents were upset when biological males played in female sports.

“The president’s belief is that trans rights are human rights” — Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/8VOMcN4XoR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021

Psaki, at first, did not appear to understand the question and asked the reporter to clarify. It was only after the journalist rephrased her words, noting that she was referring to Biden’s day-one anti-science executive order and how it would affect female high school athletes trying to secure college scholarships, that Psaki attempted to answer it.

“I would just say that the president’s belief is that trans rights are human rights, and that’s why he signed that executive order,” Psaki said. “And in terms of the determinations by universities and colleges, I’d certainly defer to them.”

The White House plans to continue to pioneer a radical transgender agenda. During his campaign, Biden told the mother of an 8-year-old, gender-confused child at a town hall that he would “flat-out change the law” and eliminate former President Donald Trump’s executive orders concerning sex and gender identity. Biden’s pledge received support and encouragement from now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Joe Biden said that on his first day of office, he will give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally funded schools. Do you think he has the ability to do this, and do you agree with his decision?” a reporter asked Schumer.

“I agree with the decision, and I know he’ll check things out thoroughly, legally,” Schumer said.

Under Trump, the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights found that a Connecticut policy that allowed biologically male student-athletes who identify as female to participate in female sports violated Title IX. Then-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii introduced legislation in the House in December seeking to prevent biological men from participating in female sports.

