New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) concluded on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump “gave the order” to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6, referencing the cherry-picked montage played by the House impeachment managers on Tuesday on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial.

“‘We will stop the steal.’ ‘We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol.’ ‘We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, we’re not gonna have a country anymore,’” de Blasio said, quoting Trump and concluding that the former president “gave the order.”

“He unleashed his mob on the U.S. Capitol. Convict him NOW,” the Democrat mayor said:

Donald Trump gave the order. He unleashed his mob on the U.S. Capitol. Convict him NOW.pic.twitter.com/aISyyRuN2b — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 9, 2021

The New York mayor’s remark coincided with the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, in which lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who objected to the certification of the 2016 election results and vowed to impeach the former president before Trump formally took office, played a montage featuring footage from the January 6 events.

“What will the January exception mean to future generations if you grant it? I’ll show you,” he said before the clip played before senators:

U.S. Senate

Notably, de Blasio failed to quote Trump, who emphasized the importance of a peaceful and patriotic protest ahead of the events that unfurled at the U.S. Capitol later in the day:

Convenient that they left this out of the opening video montage at the sham impeachment trial. “Patriotically and peacefully…”pic.twitter.com/rUoblpZXwS — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 9, 2021

Tuesday’s trial focused specifically on the constitutionality of the proceedings. As expected, senators voted to proceed:

6 Senate Republicans voted with 50 Democrats to proceed with the impeachment trial against former President Trump: • Sen. Cassidy

• Sen. Collins

• Sen. Murkowski

• Sen. Romney

• Sen. Sasse

• Sen. Toomey — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 9, 2021

Arguments are slated to begin Wednesday at noon.

