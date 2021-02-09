https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/bill-maher-mocks-bible-christians-dems-say-religious-right-threat/

(CBN) — Bill Maher is the latest mouthpiece from the Left who’s attempting to smear conservative American Christians based on the bad behaviors of a small fringe.

On his HBO show, Maher recently said, “As long as we’re going to go to the trouble of another impeachment trial, we might as well be honest about what it’s really about. The events of Jan. 6 were a faith-based initiative.”

The outspoken atheist went on to blame the Bible, belittling the End Times symbolism in the book of Revelation by calling it “magic”, and saying the Bible is the source of the conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

