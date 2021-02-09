https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-senate-votes-56-44-proceed-impeachment-trial-private-citizen-donald-j-trump/

After initial arguments from the House prosecution team and from President Donald Trump’s attorneys, the US Senate voted 56 to 44 to proceed with the impeachment trial of private citizen Donald J. Trump.

Senate Democrats and six Republicans voted on Tuesday to move forward with the impeachment trial.

Republicans voting to join the Democrats in this unprecedented assault on our constitution:

** Ben Sasse

** Pat Toomey

** Susan Collins

** Lisa Murkowski

** Mitt Romney

** Bill Cassidy

Senator Cassidy joined the five senators who earlier voted on Rand Paul’s point of order that this slapdash impeachment is constitutional.

