Canadian Government Delays Mandatory Traveler Quarantine – #SolutionsWatch
The Canadian government announced it was going to subject Canadian residents to mandatory quarantine, at their own expense, after returning from international travel, regardless of their negative COVID status. After public backlash and the threat of legal action, the government is now delaying those plans, but some are alleging that the government has already arrested Canadians arriving in the country by air and transported them to a secret hotel location. Joining us to discuss this developing story and what Canadians can do about it is John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.[embedded content]
SHOW NOTES:
PM Trudeau announces new travel restrictions, provides vaccine update – January 29, 2021
Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
Federal government faces imminent lawsuit over unlawful confinement of returning Canadian travelers
Federal government delays plan to forcibly confine travellers after public backlash and threat of litigation
‘I was detained at Calgary COVID detention centre for 11 days’
Former Federal Security Minister urges more politicians to speak out against secret airport detentions
Those held in COVID-detention preparing class-action suit
Canadian Govt. doubles down on its threats to tightly censor online “hate” and “misinformation”
JCCF Letter to Transpor Minister Omar Alghabra
COVID restrictions are the most severe violation of human rights Canadians have faced and it’s time to fight back
