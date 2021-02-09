https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538107-cassidy-votes-to-say-trial-constitutional-calls-trump-legal-team-disorganized

Sen. Bill CassidyBill CassidyGOP senator compares Trump impeachment proceedings to Soviet ‘show trial’ GOP senator: Administration officials showing ‘they don’t care if they have to work with us’ Sunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial MORE (R-La.) on Tuesday panned the arguments made by former President Trump Donald TrumpDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Trump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Kinzinger in op-ed calls on GOP senators to convict Trump in impeachment trial MORE‘s legal team, saying that House Democrats made a more compelling case that the impeachment proceeding is constitutional.

“I said I’d be an impartial juror. Anyone listening to those arguments — the House managers were focused. They were organized. They relied upon both precedent, the constitution and legal scholars. They made a compelling reason. President Trump’s team were disorganized,” he said.

Cassidy on Tuesday voted along with all Democrats and five other Republicans to say that it was constitutional to hold the trial, the first for a president already out of office.

Unlike the other five, Cassidy’s vote caught immediate attention because he supported an effort late last month by Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSenate looks to avoid dragged-out Trump impeachment battle The Memo: Democrats, GOP face dangers from Trump trial Schumer, McConnell reach deal on Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) to declare the trial unconstitutional. The Senate, in a 55-45 vote, pigeonholed Paul’s January effort.

Cassidy was among a number of GOP senators to criticize the presentation by Trump’s legal team on Tuesday, which was panned as “unfocused” and hard to follow.

“They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand, and when they talked about it, they kind of glided over it, almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments. Now, I’m an impartial juror, and one side is doing a great job, and the other side is doing a terrible job on the issue at hand. As an impartial juror, I’m going to vote for the side that did the good job,” Cassidy said.

Asked why he thought Trump’s team did a bad job, Cassidy fired back, “Did you listen to it?”

“It speaks for itself. It was disorganized, random, had nothing — they talked about many things, but they didn’t talk about the issue at hand,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy noted that at one point he leaned over to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Defense: Pentagon says extremist groups ‘very aggressively recruit’ troops | Capitol Guard deployment estimated at 3M | No US combat deaths in Afghanistan for a year | VA secretary confirmed Senate confirms Denis McDonough to lead VA under Biden The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ MORE (R-Texas) to ask if Trump’s team was talking about whether the trial was constitutional — the issue they were supposed to be debating and ultimately voted on.

“He goes, ‘Not now,'” Cassidy said. “I’m thinking maybe I’m missing something.”

Cassidy stressed that the Tuesday vote did not mean he would vote to convict Trump on the one article of impeachment.

“We haven’t heard that yet,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy’s vote didn’t go without notice from Republicans.

“I have not spoken to him, but I can tell you a lot of people from back home are calling me about it right now,” he told reporters.

