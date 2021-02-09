http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2z9lQcLQc08/

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) explained why he voted that the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional after previously voting that the trial would not be constitutional by stating that the Trump legal team did a bad job presenting their case and the House’s impeachment managers “did a much better job.”

Cassidy said the Trump legal team’s argument “was disorganized, random, had nothing — they talked about many things, but they didn’t talk about the issue at hand.”

He continued, “And so, if you — if I’m an impartial juror and I’m trying to make a decision based upon the facts as presented on this issue, then the House managers did a much better job.”

Cassidy also stated that the House team “made a compelling, cogent case, and the president’s team did not.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

