https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/chad-prather-were-not-in-kansas-anymore

In the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz,” a lowly farm girl from Kansas found herself propelled into a parallel universe where she embarked on a quest. She found friends along the way, and together they followed the yellow brick road in hopes of meeting the magnificent wizard in Emerald City.

In this clip, Chad Prather likened the 1939 classic to 2021 America, calling it a “reflection of American values.”

“You have the Scarecrow who wanted a brain and represented the American farmer. The tin man who wanted a heart and represented the everyday laborer. The lion who needed courage and symbolized the inner child in all of us. And Dorothy who represented all-American values, ” Chad said.

But it was only once they reached the Emerald City and met the wizard that they realized everything they needed was within them all along. America is facing similar issues today. According to Chad, “The yellow brick road has been painted Soviet red, and there is no going back.”

Watch the video for more. Can’t watch? Download the podcast.

Use promo code CHAD to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

