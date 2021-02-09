https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/09/clockwork-glenn-greenwald-blisters-nyts-taylor-lorenz-for-outright-lying-to-incite-the-rage-mob-and-then-playing-victim/

As Twitchy readers know, the New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz accused Marc Andreessen of using a slur (which was not true) and then refused to apologize or retract the lie before going on to lock her account on Twitter.

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to sum it all up for us …

Absolutely perfect: a powerful NYT reporter outright lies about someone, refuses to retract or apologize, then locks her account, and now blocks journalists who wrote about what happened. 100% definite that, any minute, we’re going to be hearing that she’s the Real Victim here. pic.twitter.com/8cR6tA2XkI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 7, 2021

Oh, and she’s blocking journalists who try and cover what happened.

Haven’t had a chance to read the NYT tech section this morning. Did anyone say any bad words in Clubhouse yesterday? Are there people anywhere on the internet who found a platform to speak and exchange ideas without being sufficiently censored? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 8, 2021

Everything is annoyingly stupid with the scolds and the Karens of the world making it impossible for people to speak their minds.

I honestly wish they weren’t so predictable, but alas: pic.twitter.com/9lV0WoDSQs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 9, 2021

All she had to do was not try and get someone canceled for something they didn’t say.

The person that tried to generate an outrage mob against someone suddenly doesn’t like being the target of reproach. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) February 9, 2021

“I’m so sorry this is happening to her”™ — kyler carson (@KylerCarson) February 9, 2021

Listen to all those trendy buzz words! False narrative! Misrepresentation! Bad actors! So when I’ve read she accused someone of using a word she fonds distasteful, spread it around on her platforms, and then ducked her head in the sand until it blows over… — Sir Osis, Of The Liver. (@PoppaPiltch) February 9, 2021

Maybe…and hear me out on this…@TaylorLorenz doesn’t possess the moral courage necessary to be in journalism — Denverite526 (@springsteddy) February 9, 2021

