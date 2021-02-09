http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eUVn-XhukHs/

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Tuesday on his show “Tonight” that those who stand with former President Donald Trump can not tell others to respect the police.

After playing the video of the deadly Capitol riot presented by today the House impeachment managers, Lemon said, “Blue Lives Matter, huh? Law and order, law and order, respect the flags, respect law enforcement. Why don’t you just comply? Don’t you dare even say that again if you can stand by after that video and give Donald Trump, of all people, Donald Trump…and his mob a pass. If you can do that, I don’t ever want to hear that again. I don’t want to hear that from you. I don’t want to hear family values from you. I don’t want to hear respect police officers from you. I don’t want to hear it. No moral high ground to stand on. Look who is on your side there. There have been a lot of lies. We’ve been warning you about all the lies.”

