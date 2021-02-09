https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/congressional-candidate-introduces-the-2021-project-to-teach-about-treasonous-racist-nazi-republicans/

We don’t know much about Mark Johnson other than he’s apparently running for Congress as a “scorched earth Dem” who is a Resistance badass who dabbles in stand-up comedy and improv. Now that President Trump’s 1776 Project is dead and the 1619 Project is being adopted into more and more school curriculums, Johnson is proposing the 2021 Project, which teaches about Sen. Ted Cruz and his leadership of the Republican attempt to overturn the election to keep a dictator in power.

Racist Nazi Republicans are afraid of the 1619 Project, which teaches kids about Slavery. Introducing my “2021 Project” – which will teach kids about “The War of Republican Treason: 1995 – ?” and how Team Cruz and the GOP Traitors tried to overthrow our Democracy for a dictator! pic.twitter.com/WoY9P6ZWJt — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) February 9, 2021

No one is afraid of something that is based on a lie. And no amount of race baiting firebombs tossed out by you will change the fact that the 1619 Project is a complete and utter fraud. — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) February 9, 2021

The Civil War teaches kids about slavery.

1619 project, by the author’s own admission is not fact-based. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 9, 2021

Brainwash central😂 — John Mauceri (@johnmauceri21) February 9, 2021

Take the mask off and build the re-education centers. Show the world which side really embraces fascism and totalitarism. — Daniel Ra (@Daniel_Ra_) February 9, 2021

You need help — The great white ninja (@SouthsidegoriIa) February 9, 2021

Because that’s how dictators are toppled, through elections 😂 pic.twitter.com/YRqVCAzrq9 — Decentralize all the things (@HarrisADirtyCop) February 9, 2021

The 1619 project is a faux teaching of America. Slavery has been taught about long before that project was started. — Jer™️ (@jerbergmann) February 9, 2021

Is this a part of your stand up comedy routine? — John Scott (@tallyscott) February 9, 2021

Wow, you really are a dangerous person. The kind of person who seems like he would advocate for party identification and “reeducation” centers. — Jebus (@JebusChryst) February 9, 2021

Good luck winning NC-7 while calling Republicans Nazis! You’re doing great, sweetie. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) February 9, 2021

There are actually too many lies in this single tweet to try and discuss, I hope no one votes for this liar — Christopher Mowery (@BearfootCowboy) February 9, 2021

1619 Project: racist, historically illiterate revisionism. Anyone with functioning brain cells would be trying to burn it to the ground. But since you don’t know what a racist, a Nazi, or what treason is, it’s pretty fair to say you have no business leading in this country. 👌 — CT (@VeryDare) February 9, 2021

running for Congress as part of a stand-up comedy routine! what could possibly be less funny? how about an old white guy using shamelessly gratuitous Nazi references, completely oblivious to his white privilege. — canalstreetsupreme (@doommetalface) February 9, 2021

What we need now is definitely more divisiveness. — Sarah, Circling Back. (@SarahCateCLE) February 9, 2021

Laughable, there are so many holes in 1619. Whole thing is meant to push a political agenda, entirely worthless propaganda. — Carey H. (@SeriusBall) February 9, 2021

You might need to get a new PR person, my dude. — Glasses don’t make you look smarter (@KAC51816254) February 9, 2021

LOL! You silly little bitch. Well actually, batshit sells these days, so you’re likely to get elected. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 9, 2021

pic.twitter.com/ReBkD20JqT — Shove That Mask Up Your Ass (@EagleOneFoxOne) February 9, 2021

Wow. You are deluded. Settle down, zealot. — Mixed Market Artist (@mixmarketartist) February 9, 2021

When you sit real still in a quiet room can you hear the dumb or is it a silent killer? — HOTEP 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘿𝘾 𝙋𝙍𝙊𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙏 — One-horse pony (@Potomacbeat) February 9, 2021

Kids already learn about slavery. Didn’t you? Didn’t your parents and grandparents? 1619 is just more psychological warfare by leftists on the populace to divide and subdue. — #ImpeachBiden (@DCSheri1) February 9, 2021

Hey Mark, 1. When did America become Sovereign? 2. What was written in The Constitution about Slavery at the Constitutional Convention? If you cannot objectively answer either of these questions, you have no place in congress. https://t.co/0tIQeRL2lV — TRHL™ (@TRHLofficial) February 9, 2021

I can answer them. It is my belief that you cannot. If you are defending the GOP in any way, you have aided and abetted insurrection against America, and you should be charged and tried. — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) February 9, 2021

“If you are defending the GOP in any way … you should be charged and tried.” Vote Judson!

Totally predictable, accusatory and prejudice response of someone unqualified trying to make an easy $177k a year. — TRHL™ (@TRHLofficial) February 9, 2021

133 replies, 1 like, and still waiting for an answer — Scorv (@Scorv4) February 9, 2021

Ah, so now people even defending the GOP should be charged and tried? Remind me, who are the authoritarians again? — Lexi 🕊 (@penngirl72) February 9, 2021

It seems like just a couple of months ago dissent and resistance were cool and good. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) February 9, 2021

“Protests are supposed to make people uncomfortable.” (Hides in bathroom waiting to be murdered.)

That sweet sweet ratio — BJ (@mcmanusbj) February 9, 2021

This ratio is gorgeous. — Clark Joseph Kent (@ClarkJosephKe13) February 9, 2021

Take the L, my dude. You understand you’re going up against a redhead, right? I could show you literal scars. — Drew White (@MrDrewHashtag) February 9, 2021

You’re a joke. You allegedly fought to uphold the Constitution but want people to be tried and charged for supporting a political party you don’t like. Any way to shut down any opposing views eh, comrade? Look who the authoritarian is now. — TheMarauder (@TheMarauder22) February 9, 2021

Related:

‘Actually a damning admission’: 1619 Project creator admits it’s ‘not a history’ but rather a ‘challenge to the national narrative’ https://t.co/uC9zKGLaCR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 27, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

