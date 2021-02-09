https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/congressional-candidate-introduces-the-2021-project-to-teach-about-treasonous-racist-nazi-republicans/

We don’t know much about Mark Johnson other than he’s apparently running for Congress as a “scorched earth Dem” who is a Resistance badass who dabbles in stand-up comedy and improv. Now that President Trump’s 1776 Project is dead and the 1619 Project is being adopted into more and more school curriculums, Johnson is proposing the 2021 Project, which teaches about Sen. Ted Cruz and his leadership of the Republican attempt to overturn the election to keep a dictator in power.

“If you are defending the GOP in any way … you should be charged and tried.” Vote Judson!

“Protests are supposed to make people uncomfortable.” (Hides in bathroom waiting to be murdered.)

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...