Social media users and others are questioned why House Democratic leaders have appointed Rep. Eric Swalwell as one of their nine impeachment managers tasked with convincing 16 Republican senators to impeach former President Trump.

The California Democrat has long been an outspoken Trump critic. And recent revelations about his connection to an alleged Chinese spy have only lessened his credibility among Republicans and others.

Conservative commentator and columnist Guy Benson called leadership’s decision to put Swalwell on the impeachment team “baffling.”

“Eric Swalwell, a lawmaker successfully targeted by a Chinese spy, is now leading arguments for Trump’s conviction at the Senate trial. His inclusion on this team + his continued perch on the intelligence committee = bad, baffling moves by Democratic leadership,” Benson tweeted Wednesday as Swalwell took his turn on the Senate floor, attempting to make the case Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot long before his speech earlier that day.

Swalwell has essentially tried to remove Trump from office from the time he moved into the White House in 2017, having supported unproven allegations Trump colluded with Russia in his 2016 presidential campaign.

Tuesday night, following day one of the impeachment trial, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, previewed some of the criticism Swalwell indeed faced went he took his turn the following day.

The Democrats have Eric “Swalwell coming in,” Cruz said. “I do hope he gives some remarks on improving our relations with China. He has a novel approach to that.”



Weeks ago, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., raised concerns about Swalwell remaining a member of the House intelligence committee, amid the reports in December 2020 about the female Chinese spy.

The suspected spy was connected to the Chinese Communist Party and for years worked as a prominent Swalwell fundraiser. The woman was purportedly influential enough to get somebody she knew hire to Swalwell’s congressional office.

Journalist Michael Tracey argued Wednesday that selecting somebody as divisive as Swalwell to be a leading voice of the Democrats’ impeachment team suggests Democrats aren’t particularly trying to make their case to both sides of the aisle.

