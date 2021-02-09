https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2021/02/09/biden-under-fire-for-inappropriate-comment-to-youthful-looking-nurse-slammed-as-sexist-7/
OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.
President Biden has been labeled as a “sexist” due to odd remarks that he made towards a registered nurse, according to The BizPac Review.
President Biden asked if the Nurse was a “Freshman at the University.”
Hayes laughed nervously and said, “No. No. No.”
“You look like a freshman,” Biden said.
President Biden then thanked her for her work regarding the pandemic.
Harris then asked questions including advice on conducting massive vaccination operations.
“And you’re a — are you a nurse?” Biden asked.
“I am. I’m a nurse. I’m an RN. I’ve been an RN for about nine years now,” Hayes responded.
“Well, I know, having been a significant consumer of healthcare, I can tell — I know the Vice President knows this, when I say it: Doctors let you live; nurses make you want to live. If there’s any angels in Heaven, they’re all nurses, male and female. And that’s not an exaggeration.”
Cringe https://t.co/k88uRYXsPC
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 8, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. said, “Cringe.”
Livinthedream92 tweeted: “Creepy Joe at it again. It’s never going to stop.”
Ana Rosa Quintana said, “What professional woman wants to be infantilized like a receptionist on Mad Men…”
— Advertisement —
Nicole Saphier, MD, said, “Women in health care are no stranger to sexists comments made my men, especially those in superior positions.”
Lisa Boothe said, “Sexist.”
From the BizPac Review:
The cringeworthy optics of the exchange were not a good look for President Biden who has previously been called out for inappropriate touching of women and girls and other off-color remarks that were deemed offensive in nature.
That wasn’t the only uncomfortable moment of the president’s virtual tour, according to the New York Post, In a different incident, Major Gen. Michael McGuire of the Arizona National Guard told Biden that other states were welcome to copy his state’s COVID-19 plan. Biden has previously been caught up in a plagiarism scandal during his 1988 presidential run, and this made the exchange even more awkward.