President Biden has been labeled as a “sexist” due to odd remarks that he made towards a registered nurse, according to The BizPac Review.

President Biden asked if the Nurse was a “Freshman at the University.”

Hayes laughed nervously and said, “No. No. No.”

“You look like a freshman,” Biden said.

President Biden then thanked her for her work regarding the pandemic.

Harris then asked questions including advice on conducting massive vaccination operations.

“And you’re a — are you a nurse?” Biden asked.

“I am. I’m a nurse. I’m an RN. I’ve been an RN for about nine years now,” Hayes responded.

“Well, I know, having been a significant consumer of healthcare, I can tell — I know the Vice President knows this, when I say it: Doctors let you live; nurses make you want to live. If there’s any angels in Heaven, they’re all nurses, male and female. And that’s not an exaggeration.”

Donald Trump Jr. said, “Cringe.”

Livinthedream92 tweeted: “Creepy Joe at it again. It’s never going to stop.”

Ana Rosa Quintana said, “What professional woman wants to be infantilized like a receptionist on Mad Men…”

Nicole Saphier, MD, said, “Women in health care are no stranger to sexists comments made my men, especially those in superior positions.”

Lisa Boothe said, “Sexist.”

From the BizPac Review:

The cringeworthy optics of the exchange were not a good look for President Biden who has previously been called out for inappropriate touching of women and girls and other off-color remarks that were deemed offensive in nature. That wasn’t the only uncomfortable moment of the president’s virtual tour, according to the New York Post, In a different incident, Major Gen. Michael McGuire of the Arizona National Guard told Biden that other states were welcome to copy his state’s COVID-19 plan. Biden has previously been caught up in a plagiarism scandal during his 1988 presidential run, and this made the exchange even more awkward.

