https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cvs-walgreens-vaccine/2021/02/09/id/1009372

The nation’s two largest pharmacy chains will begin vaccinating certain members of the public on Friday, Yahoo Money reports.

CVS is set to begin with 350 drug stores in 11 states, while Walgreens will offer vaccinations in 17 states and jurisdictions, according to the report. Appointments will be necessary.

Other pharmacies that have been chosen to eventually give vaccinations include: Walmart, Rite Aid, Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, Safeway, Costco and Meijer.

The plan is to speed up the lagging initial rollout of the process in most states.

