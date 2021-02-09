https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/09/david-hoggs-pillow-company-needs-a-logo-by-noon-so-it-can-be-featured-in-a-washington-post-exclusive/

David Hogg’s alleged pillow company put out the word that they’re looking to hire a designer to create a logo and it has to be completed by noon today:

It’s a rush job because there’s a Washington Post “exclusive” on the company and the paper is on deadline:

They’ve reportedly found someone:

You get what you pay for?

Anyway, we’ll find out more at 6:00 p.m. today when the story drops:

It’s like the “underpants gnomes” episode of “South Park,” but in real life:

“Phase 1: Manifesto finished. Phase 2: […]. Phase 3: Profit!”



Tune in at 6:00!

