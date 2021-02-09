http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4UfZm7EZ2zs/

A giddy Debra Messing hyped the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump in an Instagram conversation with attorney and frequent MSNBC contributor Neal Katyal during which they took turns declaring the former president unequivocally guilty.

At one point, the left-wing Hollywood star claimed that Trump’s legal team has “no leg to stand on,” saying that their arguments are “bogus.”

Debra Messing, who has promoted physical violence against Trump, allowed Neal Katyal to do much of the talking during their short Instagram conversation on Monday. The attorney, who was an Obama administration appointee, encouraged viewers to pressure their senators into supporting a “special verdict” that he said would make it difficult for Trump’s team to defend him.

Katyal said a “special verdict” would effectively force the trial to consider two questions — did Trump incite violence on January 6, and is it legal to impeach a former government official. By doing this, he said, the former president’s legal team won’t be able to “dodge” the issues at hand.

Throughout the Trump administration, Katyal was a consistent supporter of removing the president from office through various means, including the 25th Amendment and impeachment, which he argued for in his book Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.

Messing urged viewers to call the main Senate switchboard to voice their desire to see a “special verdict.”

Katyal called the former president a “scaredy cat” for his refusal so far to appear in person at the trial and a “serial liar.”

Debra Messing concluded the conversation by gushing over Katyal.

“I’ve been sweating this whole time,” she said. “I’m fangirling in a very embarrassing way!”

