Tuesday ahead of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called on senators to “rise to the occasion to defeat authoritarianism.”

Jeffries wondered on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” if 12 more senators will “stand up or step back and fail in their constitutional responsibilities” to help convict Trump.

“It’s my hope that if the senators on both sides of the aisle follow the facts, apply the law guided by the Constitution, and let the chips fall where they may, it should lead 67 or more of them to conviction,” Jeffries stated. “Now, I recognize that that’s a challenge. I’m not going to be pollyannish about it.”

Jeffries continued, “And there is still an opportunity to find 12 other senators based on the evidence that is presented, which is going to be very compelling, who might see their way toward conviction. However, let’s see what takes place. … What I can say is that this is a defining moment in American history. The greatest generation rose to the occasion to defeat fascism. We’re thankful. The Cold War generation rose to the occasion to defeat communism. We’re thankful. Our generation now has to rise to the occasion to defeat authoritarianism and protect our democracy. The question is will those senators stand up or step back and fail in their constitutional responsibilities?”

