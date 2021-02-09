https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538048-democrat-on-impeachment-trump-tweet-chills-me-to-my-core

One of the House impeachment managers at former President TrumpDonald TrumpDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Trump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Kinzinger in op-ed calls on GOP senators to convict Trump in impeachment trial MORE‘s Senate trial on Tuesday pointed to a tweet the president sent after a mob attacked the Capitol, saying it “chills me to my core.”

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) highlighted the tweet as he and other impeachment managers sought to make the case to the Senate that Trump had incited a mob to attack the Capitol.

Hours after the attack, Trump asked members of the mob to “go home with love & in peace” and referred to them as “great patriots.” He also told them to “remember this day forever.”

“Every time I read that tweet, it chills me to my core,” Ciciline said. “The president of the United States sided with the insurrectionist. He celebrated their cause. He validated their attack. He told them, ‘Remember this day forever.'”

The tweet was also featured at the end of a dramatic video House Democrats played Tuesday at the opening of the trial.

Cicilline said that “things could’ve been much worse” during the attack on the Capitol without actions by Capitol Police.

“Make no mistake about it, as you think about that day, things could have been much worse,” he said.

The impeachment trial is set to go through the weekend and could end early next week.

A conviction of Trump would require 67 votes, meaning at least 17 Republicans would have to vote to convict.

