Democrats played a deceptively edited video of former President Donald Trump’s speech on January 6, 2020, at the beginning of the impeachment trial on Tuesday, leaving out his call for supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The video shows Trump saying, “We’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down…to the Capitol.”

The video then cuts to supporters yelling, “Let’s take the Capitol!” and “We are going to the Capitol!” It then cuts to people trying to get past fence barriers, and then to an earlier part of Trump’s speech where he said in regards to his fight against the election results, “we fight like hell.”

The video then says: “President Trump ends his speech and urges his mob to move toward the Capitol.”

It then shows Trump saying:

So we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we are going to the Capitol, and we are going to try and give…our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re try–going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.

It then goes to protesters violently clashing with police, protesters breaching the Capitol, and some chanting “Fight for Trump!”

The video was edited to make it l0ok as if Trump had urged supporters to go and violently breach the Capitol building.

However, nowhere in his remarks did Trump encourage violence, and he even called on supporters to “peacefully” make their voices heard.

He said:

Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. And after this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down — we’re going to walk down. Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol — and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated. Lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections. But whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country. Our country has been under siege for a long time. Far longer than this four year period. … So we are going to — we are going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we are going to the Capitol, and we are going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they are never voting for anything, not even one vote but we are going to try –give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re try — going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to thank you all. God bless you and God bless America. Thank you all for being here. This is incredible.

