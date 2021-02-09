http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UaI28a7KzlM/

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents found a previously deported sex offender hiding with a group of smuggled migrants in a tractor-trailer. The discovery came at an interior immigration enforcement checkpoint over the weekend where agents disrupted two human smuggling events and arrested 138 migrants.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak tweeted photos taken of the two human smuggling attempts that were disrupted by Border Patrol agents at interior immigration checkpoints. The incidents occurred over the weekend as agents continued their interdiction efforts.

Over the weekend, two human smuggling attempts in commercial vehicles were stopped at #USBP checkpoints within Laredo Sector resulting the arrest of 138 illegal aliens. Apprehended within one of the commercial vehicles was a convicted sex offender. #BorderSecurity @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/ekCNcPCbWP — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) February 8, 2021

The photos show the 138 migrants crammed into the trailers in unsafe conditions. Despite being packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the trailer with little air ventilation, none of the migrants can be seen wearing masks or any other PPE to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

During processing, the agents identified one of the migrants as a previously deported sex offender. No further details about his criminal history were available in the tweet.

Officials have not yet disclosed information about the nationalities of the 138 apprehended migrants. Breitbart Texas reached out to Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information about the two human smuggling interdictions. An immediate response was not available.

A few days earlier, Border Patrol agents in the sector apprehended 83 more migrants being smuggled in commercial vehicles.

#USBP Laredo Sector agents and #K9 teams recently interdicted 4 human smuggling attempts in commercial vehicles resulting in the arrest of 83 illegal aliens. #BorderSecurity #savinglives #TheNoseKnows @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/8B0Pa6CDau — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) February 2, 2021

