Alan DershowitzAlan Morton DershowitzDershowitz made use of Trump access to help secure pardons and clemency for clients Dershowitz nominates Kushner, aide for Nobel Peace Prize Paul says Roberts’s absence ‘crystalized’ argument against Trump impeachment MORE, an attorney who defended former President Trump Donald TrumpDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Trump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Kinzinger in op-ed calls on GOP senators to convict Trump in impeachment trial MORE in his first impeachment trial, was sharply critical on Tuesday of current defense attorney Bruce Castor and his opening argument in Trump’s second Senate trial.

“There is no argument. I have no idea what he’s doing. I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying,” Dershowitz, an opinion contributor for The Hill, said on Newsmax.

Tuesday marked the impeachment trial’s first day as Trump stands accused of inciting the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Castor’s at times meandering opening statement raised eyebrows on social media.

“Come on, the American people are entitled to an argument, a constitutional argument. I suspect it will be forthcoming from [fellow Trump attorney] David Schoen, but this just — after all kinds of very strong presentations on the part of the House managers with the videotapes, and the emotional speech by Congressman Raskin, my former student… You know you get up there and you respond,” the former Harvard Law professor added, referring to head House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinDemocrats say Trump impeachment defense ‘wholly without merit’ Sunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial READ: Trump attorneys deny request for impeachment testimony MORE (D-Md.).

Castor opened his defense on Tuesday by arguing that the impeachment trial was an entirely political move on the part of Democratic lawmakers. He also repeatedly praised the institution of the Senate and the Democratic House managers for their own owning, a move that Dershowitz said he would not have taken.

“He may know the senators better than I do. Maybe they want to be buttered up,” Dershowitz said. “It does not appear to me to be effective advocacy.”

“We know that hard cases make bad law. I probably would have started with that,” Dershowitz said. “This is a hard case, this is an emotional case. He did say, and I think very appropriately, that everybody wants to take revenge when they see a horrible event that took place at the Capitol, but then he went off. I just don’t understand it.”

Dershowitz had previously said that he believed the Senate should dismiss the articles of impeachment against Trump as he is now a private citizen.

“For the victorious Democrats to seek revenge against Donald Trump would set a terrible precedent, distract from President Biden Joe BidenDOJ dismissing suit against author of Melania Trump tell-all book Google expands election security aid for federal, state campaigns Biden backs House Democrats’ proposed threshold for COVID-19 checks MORE’s agenda, and make it hard to heal the country. Better to move on,” he wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal.

