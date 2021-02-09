https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/doddering-joe-stumbles-boarding-air-force-one-video/

78-year-old doddering Joe stumbled while boarding Air Force One this week.

After spending the weekend in his Delaware basement bunker, Biden departed New Castle Air National Guard Base to head back to the DC swamp.

Joe Biden jogged up the steps to board Air Force One in an attempt to look spry, but he ended up tripping over his feet.

WATCH:

WATCH: President Joe Biden departs New Castle Air National Guard Base to head back to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/HFxJ6U2wbt — The Hill (@thehill) February 8, 2021

Closeup footage:

President Biden stumbles on his trip up the stairs to Air Force One pic.twitter.com/2WOwHral3B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 8, 2021

