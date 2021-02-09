https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/does-the-water-fall-out-of-his-head-theres-a-reason-trumps-attorney-keeps-covering-his-head-when-he-drinks/

Former President Trump’s attorney Bruce Castor has finished his opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial and now David Schoen is up to bat. Vox’s Aaron Rupar caught some video of Schoen covering his head every time he took a sip of water and posted it as an oddity:

CNN’s S.E. Cupp wants to know if the water falls out of his head.

That example’s been deleted already:

OK, so now let’s see what some of the rest of Cupp’s peanut gallery is saying:

Feel free to dunk on Schoen for his arguments, but maybe don’t call him a “lizard person” for being an observant Jew.

