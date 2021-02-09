https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/does-the-water-fall-out-of-his-head-theres-a-reason-trumps-attorney-keeps-covering-his-head-when-he-drinks/

Former President Trump’s attorney Bruce Castor has finished his opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial and now David Schoen is up to bat. Vox’s Aaron Rupar caught some video of Schoen covering his head every time he took a sip of water and posted it as an oddity:

OH MY GOD HE DID IT AGAIN

what’s happening? pic.twitter.com/8QzwnqwoWc — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 9, 2021

CNN’s S.E. Cupp wants to know if the water falls out of his head.

Does the water fall out of his head, or…?? — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 9, 2021

This is the top notch legal analysis I expect from CNN. — Doctor Jay (@jayhafe) February 9, 2021

He’s an Orthodox Jew not wearing a yarmulke, so covering his head while saying a blessing on his water. https://t.co/F2YPb6LSk4 — Lahav Harkov, Space Laser Controller (@LahavHarkov) February 9, 2021

A lot of people are going to look like assholes in their race for that sweet sweet Twitter dunk. Example: https://t.co/vkrhdsdaFV — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 9, 2021

That example’s been deleted already:

He’s an observant Jew doing observant Jew things. According to your bio, you live in the city with the highest concentration of Jews anywhere in the world outside of Israel. Yet you’ve never bothered to familiarise yourself with their most basic customs. That’s on you, buddy. — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) February 9, 2021

I saw it has something to do with being an Orthodox Jew and because he’s not wearing a yarmulke. I’m curious to learn more. Do you know? Can you elaborate as to why? — NewAccountWhoDis? (@It_Me_Who_Dis) February 9, 2021

He’s saying a prayer before drinking and just covering his head because he didn’t have a yarmulke there. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 9, 2021

He is used to holding on to his yarmulke when he takes a drink of water. — DJP (@geologistdjp) February 9, 2021

Yarmulke — Tanner S. Salyers (@TannerSalyers) February 9, 2021

Orthodox so likely used to holding yarmulke — Scott Haden (@NomadUNC) February 9, 2021

David Schoen is an observant Jew who does this in lieu of wearing a yarmulke. Keep at it with the demeaning comments against Trump’s lawyers though… https://t.co/goSLpwHfDn — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) February 9, 2021

He’s orthodox. He almost always wears a yarmulke. It’s a reflex to protect it from falling off his head when he tilts his head back. — Call me Zayde (@JAKPTC) February 9, 2021

There is a religious reason he is holding his head… so I would back off commenting on it. — alan segel (@anmis) February 9, 2021

dude was making a blessing while he drank water, FYI. — Pleasant Court (@noamb424) February 9, 2021

I think he is an Orthodox Jew and is used to wearing a yarmulke. That habit of holding a yarmulke is still present even though he is not wearing one. — King (@ArthurMingo1) February 9, 2021

Religious Jewish men aren’t supposed to eat or drink with an uncovered head. Because he wasn’t wearing his kippah, he covered his head with his hand. Plenty to mock, but not this. — TheJeremyinAkron (@Jeremyinakron45) February 9, 2021

You should make some Jewish friends. — Dashboard Taco (@DashboardTaco) February 9, 2021

OK, so now let’s see what some of the rest of Cupp’s peanut gallery is saying:

Reptiles in human masks! I am telling you. lol. — Saul (@razoredge37) February 9, 2021

I have a hunch that the opening for SNL this week is going to be very funny. — Michael D’Leöra (@MJDleora) February 9, 2021

Fontanelle hasn’t closed yet — Dan (@GoldenOkinawan) February 9, 2021

Does he wear a wig and it would fall off? — Erica Hallock (@HallockErica) February 9, 2021

I’m waiting for the meme with his head or hair falling off. — Jim Levin (@bigredwon) February 9, 2021

Hahhahaa what a way to drink water — Patricia Ottaviano (@ottapaty) February 9, 2021

I don’t care why he’s doing it. He looks certifiable. — ReyGo (@amyreygos) February 9, 2021

Neck bolt must be loose 😉 — Andrew Simpson ✌ (@andrew5_simpson) February 9, 2021

…this is classic comedy! — BurnsNL (@nl_burns) February 9, 2021

Schoen had to hold onto the top of his head while sipping water in case it slipped off and exposed the cavity beneath! — Marty Loughlin (@mloughlin) February 9, 2021

Feel free to dunk on Schoen for his arguments, but maybe don’t call him a “lizard person” for being an observant Jew.

