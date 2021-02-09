https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-stella-immanuel-is-demanding-apologies-over-hydroxychloroquine/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
I demand an apology. When we said Hydroxychloroquine works we were ridiculed. Now studies are coming out saying it works. What about hundreds of thousands that have died and are still dying. Take care of your family. Visit https://t.co/jTDgb5Et5p for prevention and treatment. pic.twitter.com/uaWmHx5dXl
— Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) February 8, 2021
And she’s feeling litigious…
Any cut throat Attorneys out there??? If they don’t start apologizing and retracting the lawsuits are about to start. I’m not playing.
— Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) February 8, 2021