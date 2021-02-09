https://bigleaguepolitics.com/fake-sham-vote-on-legality-of-impeachment-reveals-show-trial-has-no-chance-to-end-in-conviction/

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been funneling campaign funds to her husband Tim Mynett, who she began sleeping with while both were previously married to other people, for quite some time, and Omar’s campaign funds have accounted for 80 percent of the revenue of his fledgling Washington D.C. consulting firm.

Mynett’s E Street Group received $2.9 million from Omar during the 2020 election cycle alone. Mynett, who runs the E Street Group with partner Will Hailer, received 146 checks from Omar’s campaign with the payments with payouts concluding last November.

The E Street Group has also received payouts to the tune of $194,000 from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), another far-left extremist who harbors disdain for white Christians, and cashed out on $600,000 in COVID bailout money meant for struggling small businesses.

Omar has denied any wrongdoing with regards to her relationship with Mynett:

My relationship with Tim began long after this work started. We consulted with a top FEC campaign attorney to ensure there were no possible legal issues with our relationship. We were told this is not uncommon and that no, there weren't. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2020

Big League Politics reported on Omar being a homewrecker, seducing a married man and breaking up two families to fulfill her lustful conquest:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been called many different names since the incendiary figure was elected into Congress last year: fraud, extremist, anti-Semite, Islamist, and now home-wrecker. A mother from Washington D.C. is alleging in divorce proceedings that her husband had an illicit affair with Omar that was the cause of her marriage falling apart, according to a filing received by the New York Post. Dr. Beth Mynett, 55, alleges that her husband, Tim Mynett, told her that he was cheating with Omar in April, and even issued a “shocking declaration of love” toward the Minneapolis Congresswoman before leaving his wife. The filings were submitted in Washington D.C. District Court on Tuesday. Tim Mynett, 38, has worked as a Democratic Party operative for far-left Muslim democrats like Omar and former Congressman Keith Ellison. He allegedly threw away his marriage to his long-time wide despite the fact that the couple has a 13-year-old son. “The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” according to the court papers. Beth Mynett was allegedly “willing to fight for the marriage” and willing to forgive her husband even though he was unfaithful and dishonest toward her, but he was not reciprocal. He desperately wanted to run off with his Somali suitor.

Omar is bringing third-world levels of corruption to U.S. politics, and the fact that she is mixing business with pleasure should surprise nobody.

