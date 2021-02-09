https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/02/09/biden-appointee-neera-tanden-apologizes-and-republicans-shouldnt-play-the-sucker-n324340
About The Author
Related Posts
Pelosi Spreads the Most Ridiculous Lie About 'Faith Oriented People,' She Gets Blasted Big Time
December 21, 2020
Rubio Throws Down on Alleged Russian Massive Cyber-Attack: 'America Must Retaliate, and Not Just With Sanctions'
December 20, 2020
On MSNBC, George Gascon Claims Crime Victims Protesting His Policies Are Being Used by Police Unions
December 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy