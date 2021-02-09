https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/flashback-democrat-impeachment-manager-attempted-object-trumps-electoral-vote-certification-2017-now-different/

House Democrats picked Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) as head impeachment manager in their second attempt to impeach Donald Trump, this time private citizen Donald Trump.

Democrats say Trump had no standing in challenging the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021.

Democrats say Trump incited a riot when he told a million supporters at the White House Ellipse to “peacefully” protest at the US Capitol.

Raskin was a surprising choice considering he challenged the 2016 election results based on the fraudulent Trump-Russia conspiracy.

Rep. Raskin was not called a traitor or terrorist at the time.

Here is Raskin in January 2017 challenging the 2016 election results.

It’s still up on his own YouTube page.

