BACKLASH BUILDS: Republicans Push to Censure Schumer After Supreme Court Threats

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.20

Republican lawmakers vowed to censure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer this week over his overt threat towards two Supreme Court Justices; ominously stating they will “pay the price” for their decisions.

“Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., may still face consequences from his colleagues after facing criticism from conservatives and liberals alike for remarks he directed towards Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh at an abortion rights rally last week that some have considered threatening,” reports Fox News.

“Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has continued to call for Schumer to be censured after introducing a resolution in the Senate to do just that. And dozens of well-known conservative leaders signed a letter Monday adding their voices to the calls,” adds Fox.

“Of course Schumer’s attacks were ‘inappropriate’ and ‘wrong’! He should be CENSURED,” Hawley tweeted Friday.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned last week. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Read the full report here.

Source: Fox News