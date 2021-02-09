https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-schumer-says-supreme-court-justices-they-will-pay-the-price-wont-know-what-hit-them/
BACKLASH BUILDS: Republicans Push to Censure Schumer After Supreme Court Threats
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.20
Republican lawmakers vowed to censure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer this week over his overt threat towards two Supreme Court Justices; ominously stating they will “pay the price” for their decisions.
“Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., may still face consequences from his colleagues after facing criticism from conservatives and liberals alike for remarks he directed towards Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh at an abortion rights rally last week that some have considered threatening,” reports Fox News.
“Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has continued to call for Schumer to be censured after introducing a resolution in the Senate to do just that. And dozens of well-known conservative leaders signed a letter Monday adding their voices to the calls,” adds Fox.
“Of course Schumer’s attacks were ‘inappropriate’ and ‘wrong’! He should be CENSURED,” Hawley tweeted Friday.
“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned last week. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
BREAKING: Mitch McConnell Reacts to Schumer’s ‘Threatening’ Comments Against Supreme Court
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.05.20
Senator Mitch McConnell addressed Chuck Schumer’s recent rhetoric regarding Supreme Court Judges Thursday morning; hours after Chief Justice John Roberts called his remarks “threatening” and “dangerous.”
Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public statement regarding Sen. Chuck Schumer’s ‘threatening’ comments Wednesday; calling the rhetoric “dangerous” and inappropriate.
“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said.
“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said.
“For Justice Roberts to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said, while remaining silent when President Trump attacked Justices Sotomayor and Ginsburg last week, shows Justice Roberts does not just call balls and strikes,” said Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman.
