A Florida homeowner shot and killed an intruder in self-defense after the man broke into his house around 1 a.m. while he and his family slept.

“People have a right to be safe in their home, and when necessary, defend that safety. At this point in the investigation, the evidence indicates that the resident acted in self-defense,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement.

Police said that Jory Plummer broke into a Frostproof, Florida, home as the man, his wife, and three children were asleep on Sunday morning.

The man’s wife reportedly heard banging on the front door, but when her husband went to inspect, he found the door was forced opened.

He then grabbed his handgun.

The homeowner found the man “yelling obscenities at him” in front of the house and told Plummer to leave “numerous times.” Plummer reportedly refused to leave.

“The husband described Plummer as ‘out of control,'” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Plummer then allegedly charged at the homeowner, who then fired his gun out of “fear for his life.” The suspect then walked away, only to reportedly charge the homeowner again. He was subsequently shot a second time.

Plummer later died at a hospital after authorities arrived at the scene.

He had a lengthy criminal history, authorities said, with nine felonies and nine misdemeanors, including sexual assault and domestic violence.