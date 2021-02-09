https://www.dailywire.com/news/florida-mayor-calls-out-rapper-50-cent-for-stupid-maskless-super-bowl-party

This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent. @TMZhttps://t.co/Vrvg8fTdBB — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) February 6, 2021

Mayor Rick Kriseman denounced the party as “stupid.””This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent,” he tweeted.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned Americans against hosting large gatherings and turning it into a “super spreader” weekend.

“It’s not a national holiday but it might as well be. We’ve got the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday. We’re used to having indoor Super Bowl parties. I don’t have to tell you about everybody reaching into the same bowl of nachos. How concerned are you, and what’s your message to folks as they think about getting together for the Super Bowl?” asked “Today” host Savannah Guthrie.

“Well, you know, every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike, be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year’s, Thanksgiving,” Fauci said. “As you mentioned, Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States. Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household. As much fun as it to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy, but do it with your family or with people that are in your household.”