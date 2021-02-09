https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/france-progressive-woke-leftism/2021/02/09/id/1009275

French officials, intellectuals, and journalists are warning that progressive American ideas are contaminating their society.

They specifically cite progressive ideas on race, gender, and post-colonialism as undermining their way of life, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron defines the threat as “Certain social science theories entirely imported from the United States.”

Other French officials simply blame the out-of-control woke leftism of American campuses and the accompanying cancel culture.

And the Times noted disputes that normally wouldn’t have attracted much attention are now becoming major issues in France.

In one case, the new director of the Paris Opera said he wants to diversify its staff and ban blackface. But he was blasted in the Le Monde newspaper for having worked in Toronto and having “soaked up American culture for 10 years.”

In addition, mass protests, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, broke out in France against police violence and a #MeToo movement confronted male power and older feminists.

Floyd’s death reignited tensions over the death of Adama Traoré, a Black man who died in police custody over four years ago, NBC News reported. In one demonstration, thousands of French protesters, took to the streets to denounce Traoré’s death, according to NBC News.

But the French say it is not just one issue that has them concerned.

“It was a series of incidents that was extremely traumatic to our community and that all fell under what is called cancel culture,” said Nathalie Heinich, a sociologist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

