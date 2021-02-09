https://hannity.com/media-room/gingrich-on-impeachment-this-is-like-a-western-movie-where-the-mob-wants-to-lynch-somebody/

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Monday night to discuss the impending impeachment trial in the US Senate; saying the entire process is an “attack on the American system.”

“They did a snap impeachment, and now the facts are everything was pre-planned,” said Hannity. “I would like to see a montage of the Democrats and their insurrectionist language.”

“There’s something much more profound… The idea that a bunch of politicians sitting in Washington think that they have the power to say to 75 million Americans, ‘We will decide whether or not you get to vote for this guy again.’ That’s a profound attack on the entire American system,” said Gingrich.

“By what right do a bunch of politicians have to reach out to a citizen and limit their opportunities based on partisan hatred?” he asked. “This is like a Western movie where the mob wants to lynch somebody and the judge is sitting there drunk going, ‘Go ahead, boys.’ This has no resemblance to a real trial.”

Watch Gingrich on ‘Hannity’ above.

