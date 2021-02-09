https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6023a0905db3705aa0a9ef55
The entire stock of a pig farm in Hong Kong has been ordered to be culled after a rare outbreak of African swine fever was detected in the Chinese autonomous region. While the disease is deadly for pi…
Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement….
Joe Biden faces revelations that he was personally involved in discussions regarding his family’s dirty overseas business dealings, according to…
Skirmishes broke out in Jerusalem between police and ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against Covid-19 restrictions, creating chaotic scenes that have become commonplace in the Israeli city….