A number of Republican senators said they were “stunned” and “perplexed” by Trump’s legal team Tuesday, criticizing the two attorneys for lacking focus and making “weaker” arguments than the House impeachment managers on the first day of former President TrumpDonald TrumpDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Trump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Kinzinger in op-ed calls on GOP senators to convict Trump in impeachment trial MORE’s impeachment trial.

“Anyone who listened to those arguments would recognize that the House managers were focused, relied upon and trusted upon the opinion of legal scholars,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyGOP senator compares Trump impeachment proceedings to Soviet ‘show trial’ GOP senator: Administration officials showing ‘they don’t care if they have to work with us’ Sunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial MORE (R-La.) after joining with five other Republican senators in voting that the trial was constitutional and should proceed.

“Anyone who listened to President Trump’s legal team saw they were unfocused, they attempted to avoid the issue. And they talked about everything but the issue at hand,” he added.

Cassidy’s vote on Tuesday was a surprise after he voted last month in favor of a motion by Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSenate looks to avoid dragged-out Trump impeachment battle The Memo: Democrats, GOP face dangers from Trump trial Schumer, McConnell reach deal on Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) declaring the trial unconstitutional.

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.), another Republican who voted with Democrats to move ahead with the trial, called Trump’s legal case “weaker.”

“I think they had a weaker case to start with, and I don’t think it was very persuasive,” he said.

Toomey, by contrast, praised Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinDemocrats say Trump impeachment defense ‘wholly without merit’ Sunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial READ: Trump attorneys deny request for impeachment testimony MORE (D-Md.) and the other House impeachment managers.

“The House impeachment managers made very strong arguments; it was persuasive and well-grounded in the constitution and precedent,” he said.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ This week: Senate starts Trump trial as Democrats draft coronavirus bill Biden makes inroads with progressives MORE (Maine), a key Republican swing vote, said she was perplexed by Castor’s folksy presentation in which he called out a few senators, including Toomey and Sen. Ben Sasse Ben SasseThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ This week: Senate starts Trump trial as Democrats draft coronavirus bill Trump trial set to consume Capitol MORE (R-Neb.), by name.

“I was perplexed by the first attorney, who did not seem to make any arguments at all, which was an unusual approach to take,” she said, adding that it was “inappropriate” to mention Sasse and Toomey by name.

Bruce Castor opened Trump’s defense by denouncing the rioters and praising the emotional testimony from the House Democratic impeachment managers, who showed a powerful video that sought to tie Trump’s speech directly to the violence that consumed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump’s attorney at various points spoke broadly about the fall of ancient governments, the importance of liberty, and his admiration for the senators seeking to impeach Trump.

After a long windup, Castor got into the meat of his argument that the impeachment was a political effort designed to keep Trump from ever running for office again.

However, even here, Castor’s arguments were criticized as meandering and unfocused.

“There is no argument, I have no idea what he’s doing,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzDershowitz made use of Trump access to help secure pardons and clemency for clients Dershowitz nominates Kushner, aide for Nobel Peace Prize Paul says Roberts’s absence ‘crystalized’ argument against Trump impeachment MORE, who defended Trump throughout his term in office, said on Newsmax. “I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying….after all kinds of very strong presentations on the part of the House managers with the video tapes, and the emotional speech by Congressman Raskin, my former student, you get up there and you respond…maybe he’ll bring it home, but right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy.”

Trump’s second attorney, David Schoen, received far higher marks from Republicans for his defense.

Schoen pointedly argued that the impeachment was political, that the Senate has no jurisdiction over a former president, and that Trump had been deprived of due process by the House’s swift impeachment process.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ Senate braces for chaotic session as Democrats pursue coronavirus bill House approves budget resolution for COVID-19 package MORE (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted that continuing with the trial was not constitutional but nonetheless had a particularly harsh assessment Castor.

“I thought the President’s lawyer the first lawyer just rambled on and on and on and didn’t really address the constitutional argument,” he said.

“Finally, the second lawyer got around to it And I thought, did an effective job but I’ve seen a lot of lawyers and a lot of arguments and that was it was not one of the finest I’ve seen,” he added.

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Defense: Pentagon says extremist groups ‘very aggressively recruit’ troops | Capitol Guard deployment estimated at 3M | No US combat deaths in Afghanistan for a year | VA secretary confirmed Senate confirms Denis McDonough to lead VA under Biden The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ MORE (R-Texas), another member of the Judiciary Committee, also criticized Trump’s legal team.

“I don’t think the lawyers did the most effective job,” he said, while praising Raskin as “impressive.”

Drawing an implicit contrast with Trump’s legal team, Cruz called the lead impeachment manager “a serious lawyer.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Lawmakers lay blame on Trump over riot as second impeachment trial looms Sunday shows – Trump impeachment trial, stimulus dominate MORE (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies and a senior member of the Judiciary panel, said “I think the president’s defense was okay.”

“They took a long time to get to where I think the meat of the question is,” he said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ This week: Senate starts Trump trial as Democrats draft coronavirus bill GOP blames White House staff for lack of COVID-19 relief deal MORE (R-Alaska), who is seen as a possible vote to convict the president, said she was “stunned” by Castor’s opening presentation.

“I was really stunned at the first attorney who presented for former President Trump. I couldn’t figure out where he was going,” she said. “I don’t think he helped with us better understanding where he was coming from on the constitutionality of this.”

