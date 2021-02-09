https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-dems-addicted-to-trump-impeachment-fantasy-like-a-drug/

“The best way to sum up this whole debacle is to understand that Senator Schumer’s desire for Lev Parnas to attend the Senate trial apparently cannot be accommodated because Mr. Parnas has an electronic ankle bracelet imposed upon him by the court. You can’t make this up,” added Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The best way to sum up this whole debacle is to understand that Senator Schumer’s desire for Lev Parnas to attend the Senate trial apparently cannot be accommodated because Mr. Parnas has an electronic ankle bracelet imposed upon him by the court. You can’t make this up.

“Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial. Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies!” posted Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter.

Chuck Schumer’s personal guest to attend the Senate’s ongoing Impeachment trial was removed Wednesday stemming from issues related to his electronic ankle bracelet and multiple felony charges.

‘ENOUGH’: Lindsey Graham to Introduce Legislation Condemning Dems’ Impeachment Inquiry

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.24.19

Senate Republicans -led by Lindsey Graham- will introduce new legislation Thursday officially condemning House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

“The South Carolina Republican, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has attacked Democrats for their handling of the impeachment process. His resolution — backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — criticizes the House for its ‘closed-door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry,’” reports Politico.

“This is a kangaroo court and it will not stand,” Graham said this week. “I’ve got a resolution saying if you’re going to impeach the president give him the same rights that Richard Nixon had and that Bill Clinton had…what’s going on now is disgusting.”

“The Graham resolution could put pressure on Republicans who have appeared open to considering the evidence in the House impeachment inquiry. But even Republicans who have declined to offer predictions on how the inquiry might end have attacked Democrats for how they’ve handled impeachment,” adds Politico.

Graham exploded on the Democrats’ “sham” impeachment investigation Tuesday; telling reporters on Capitol Hill the whole process is completely “Un-American.”

“This is a sham. This is a joke. I’m going to let the whole world know that if we were doing this to a Democratic president, you would be all over me right now… This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American.”

Read the full story at Politico.