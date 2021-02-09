https://thehill.com/policy/defense/538079-army-war-college-commandant-suspended

The Army has suspended the head of the U.S. Army War College, the service announced Tuesday, citing a matter it said was unrelated to his role.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian “has been suspended from his duties as the Commandant” of the school, Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement.

“This matter is under investigation and unrelated to his current position,” she added.

No further details were given about the investigation or why he was suspended.

Maranian had been at the Carlisle, Pa., institution for less than a year, after he took over as commandant on July 30. Before that, he was the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center’s deputy commanding general for education and the provost of the Army University at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

The Army War College provides graduate-level education to senior military officers and civilians heading to senior leadership assignments and responsibilities.

Maj. Gen. David Hill, deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general for the Army Corps of Engineers, will take over as the acting commandant.

