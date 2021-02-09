https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/09/help-is-on-the-way-plastic-surgeon-offers-to-remove-the-gorilla-glue-from-tessica-browns-hair-for-free/

Readers, meet Tessica Brown. Her story is going viral after she used Gorilla Glue in her hair after she ran out of hairspray:

When we first saw this video on TikTok, we assumed it was a prank. But nope! It’s real:

@im_d_ollady

Stiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬

♬ original sound – Tessica Brown

She even went to the ER for treatment where they recommended using acetone to dissolve the glue, but that failed:

@im_d_ollady

Update #gorillaglue #viral #update

♬ original sound – 60 second sounds

Brown has reportedly hired a lawyer to explore her legal options against Gorilla Glue:

You see, the waring label on the ultra-strong adhesive doesn’t specifically say to not put it in your hair:

Hey, the person who spilled hot coffee in their lap cashed in big, why not her?

Or not:

A plastic surgeon has offered to remove the glue from her hair for free, so we might thankfully be at the end of this story:

And Beyonce’s hairstylist offered his services once it’s removed or, as a last resort, she’s forced to shave her head:

***

