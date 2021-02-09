https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/09/help-is-on-the-way-plastic-surgeon-offers-to-remove-the-gorilla-glue-from-tessica-browns-hair-for-free/

Readers, meet Tessica Brown. Her story is going viral after she used Gorilla Glue in her hair after she ran out of hairspray:

When Tessica Brown ran out of hairspray, she used Gorilla Glue Adhesive spray instead. A month later, her hair still won’t budge. https://t.co/kYmjYK048X — NYT National News (@NYTNational) February 8, 2021

When we first saw this video on TikTok, we assumed it was a prank. But nope! It’s real:

She even went to the ER for treatment where they recommended using acetone to dissolve the glue, but that failed:

Brown has reportedly hired a lawyer to explore her legal options against Gorilla Glue:

The woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair has reportedly hired an attorney and is now “weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue” https://t.co/TlB2wPhZKP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 8, 2021

You see, the waring label on the ultra-strong adhesive doesn’t specifically say to not put it in your hair:

So I’m no lawyer, but pic.twitter.com/YzXMa7eGMo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 8, 2021

Hey, the person who spilled hot coffee in their lap cashed in big, why not her?

Gorilla Glue, hair is NOT skin. Your product failed to adequately warn, knowing hair glue in fact exists and many Black women use hair glue as hair adhesive & for this, your company is liable. You should have given her a sponsorship deal. Instead you will be held accountable https://t.co/DvLzfFVkJI — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 8, 2021

Or not:

Gorilla Glue girl has retained a lawyer. Im praying for her scalp but sis smh, you don’t have a case. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 8, 2021

A plastic surgeon has offered to remove the glue from her hair for free, so we might thankfully be at the end of this story:

Plastic surgeon offers to help remove Gorilla Glue from woman’s hair for free https://t.co/oKspeP7FHi pic.twitter.com/chh6jyMtjC — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2021

And Beyonce’s hairstylist offered his services once it’s removed or, as a last resort, she’s forced to shave her head:

Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah offers his help and services for Tessica Brown (aka #gorillagluegirl): “We not going to keep tearing her down. Let’s help her!” 💖https://t.co/5UkmBIuIm6 pic.twitter.com/6manq24Bl1 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) February 8, 2021

